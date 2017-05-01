Summer 6 Pack Contest

HEY PITTSBURGH – HOW WOULD YOU LIKE TO WIN TWO TICKETS TO EACH ONE OF THESE SUMMER CONCERTS AT KEYBANK PAVILION:

Zac Brown Band – (6/11)

Sam Hunt with Maren Morris – (6/17)

OneRepublic with Fitz and The Tantrums– (7/18)

Incubus with Jimmy Eat World – (7/26)

Kings of Leon – (8/18)

Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows – (9/12)

All shows are Part of the Bordas & Bordas concert series.

How to Win the SUMMER 6 PACK:

Watch ‘FAMILY FEUD’ weeknights at 7 & 7:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW the week of MAY 1-5, 2017

Listen for the Pittsburgh’s CW Green Team to give you the daily SUMMER 6 PACK CODE WORD

One entry per person, per day. Just watch “Family Feud” on Pittsburgh’s CW from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. all this week, and look for the Code Word!

Enter to win starting on May 1, 2017 at 7 p.m. through May 5, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. You must be 18 years of age or older and a Pennsylvania resident.

No Purchase Necessary.