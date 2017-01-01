BON JOVI is coming to PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, April 5th, and Pittsburgh’s CW is giving away tickets for some awesome seats! Plus, one winner will get the opportunity to introduce the opening band!

How to Win Tickets to see BON JOVI at PPG Paints Arena:

Watch ‘Family Feud’ weeknights at 7 & 7:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW the week of March 20-24, 2017 Listen for the Pittsburgh’s CW Green Team to give you the daily BON JOVI CODE WORD Come back to this post for the contest link and enter to win!