Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for a restaurant at the South Side Works.

According to the Health Department, mouse droppings and infestations of house flies and small flies were found in various sections of BD’s Mongolian Grill.

Mouse droppings were said to be “too numerous to count” and were found all over the restaurant, including in the food prep and storage areas.

Dead mice on traps were also found in storage areas.

Swarms of flies were found in the back kitchen area, bar and dish area.

In addition to the pests, inspectors found a host of other violations pertaining to food storage, cross-contamination prevention and cleaning and sanitization.