Hey Pittsburgh! We are so excited about the series premiere of the new CW show ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO…and we have a special treat for you!

Be one of the first 100 customers at any of the six New Dimension Comic stores on Saturday, January 12th to score a special comic pack and some cool CW swag!

And don’t miss the series premiere of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO on Tuesday, January 15th at 9pm…only on Pittsburgh’s CW!