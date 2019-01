Here’s an exciting first look of Emmy-winning Jon Cryer as the infamous Lex Luthor on Supergirl. In this episode, Lex Luthor reaches out from prison to enlist Lena (Katie McGrath) into one of his plans and will stop at nothing to get her on board, even if that means leveraging the life of one of her friends.

He will make his debut in the episode entitled “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” airing on Sunday, March 17. You don’t want to miss it!