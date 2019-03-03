The CW Network will air the six episodes of the second season of the half hour musical comedy I SHIP IT beginning Friday, April 19 (9:00-9:30pm ET) , following DYNASTY (8:00pm-9:00pm ET). The first season of I SHIP IT is currently streaming on CW Seed, The CW Network’s digital network, where it premiered in 2016 and won a 2016 Streamy Award.

In season 2, Ella (Helen Highfield) is a fangirl and aspiring writer. While working at a boutique shipping agency, Ella writes fanfiction for her favorite TV show, “Superstition,” and dreams of one day making her fantasies a reality. She works with her boyfriend, the charming yet albeit-vanilla Tim (Riley Neldam), and lives next door to him with her best friend Winnie (guest star Jazz Raycole), who shares Ella’s “Superstition” obsession. Her life may not be exciting, but it’s comfortable. One fateful day, Ella’s actress friend Sasha (Yasmine Al-Bustami) places a flower delivery order to the showrunner of “Superstition” and Ella seizes the opportunity to not only make the delivery but to visit the set of her favorite show. Ella throws caution to the wind and quits her job to become a writer’s PA on “Superstition,” and her fangirl fantasies being to collide with reality in unexpected ways, in both her creative life and love life.

I SHIP IT was created by Yulin Kuang and produced by New Form (“Final Space,” “Mr. Student Body President”). It stars Helen Highfield as Ella, Riley Neldam as Tim and Yasmine Al-Bustami as Sasha with executive producers Kathleen Grace, Melissa Schneider and Yulin Kuang. I SHIP IT is based on the 2014 digital short of the same name.