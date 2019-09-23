



WHO DOESN’T LOVE A GIRLS NIGHT OUT?

AND THIS ONE IS TOTALLY FREE!

COME TO THE PITTSBURGH’S CW “GIRLS NIGHT OUT” EVENT AT THE MALL AT ROBINSON ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26TH FROM 6 – 8PM.

IT’S ALL TO KICK OFF THE NEW CW SHOWS ‘NANCY DREW’ AND ‘BATWOMAN’!

THE FIRST 200 GUESTS WILL RECEIVE VIP TREATMENT, INCLUDING:

-Nancy Drew Swag Bag

–#girlsnight Tee Shirt

-CW Themed Magic

-$5 Macy’s Gift Card and Bounceback coupons form your favorite stores

-Beauty Bar experience with Macy’s (Lancome, Dior & Clinique), Sephora inside JCPenney, INStyle Salon inside JCPenney, Hair Tinsel with Regis, Philip Pelusi Salon and Fall Trends with Buckle. HINT…Visit all the tables and get your beauty bar stamps to enter for mall gift cards and prize raffle baskets.

-Sweet Treat Chocolate Sampling with Chocolate Boutique

-Psychic Readings (For entertainment purposes only)

-A Cool Photo Booth

-Delicious Sweet experience featuring Sweet Bar and Mocktails with Sweet Soiree

-Light Bites from Wahlburgers

-Shop with us and earn a $20 Mall Gift Card with purchase of $100 or more

BRING YOUR FRIENDS IT’S GOING TO BE A BLAST! WE’LL SEE YOU THERE!