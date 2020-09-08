For Release 09/08/2020

KDKA-TV Breaks Sports Programming Mold with

New Fan-Focused Show

Pittsburgh – On the heels of the success of shows like Pittsburgh Today Live and more recently, Living Room Sports, KDKA-TV continues its foray into original programming with the debut of JP Roofing Fan N’ation . This fan-focused show will air every Saturday, beginning September 12th at 7:30pm on KDKA-TV and CBSN Pittsburgh, with an encore performance Saturday’s at 9:30pm on Pittsburgh’s CW.

JP Roofing Fan N’ation re-writes the rules of traditional sport show formulas to celebrate Pittsburgh’s sports fans, arguably the most devoted and fanatical fans in the world. From the 412-area code, to Cooke City, Montana, to Melbourne, Australia, Pittsburgh sports fans span the globe. JP Roofing Fan N’ation plans to meet them wherever they are, and unite them in a show dedicated to them. The show is a celebration of Pittsburgh sports fan culture; their food and fan caves, their tailgates and Terrible Towels, even their tattoos. “Tailgate Approved” will highlight the food, fashion, games, and gear that make the grade at Pittsburgh tailgates; “Skin in the Game” takes a closer look at fan body art dedicated to their teams and city; and “Social N’at” scours social media channels to find unique voices, humor, opinion, and pets with a Pittsburgh fan-focus.

The most unique segment on the show is perhaps “Cave Painting,” which spotlights artists such as Tom Mosser, Dave DiCello, Johno Prascak, and Cody Sabol, whose craft is rooted in the city of Pittsburgh, or related to one of its teams. Artists will take fans on a journey of creating an original sports work of art, which will be hidden somewhere in the Pittsburgh area; clues throughout the show will point to its location. The first fan to figure it out, gets to keep the work of art to hang in their fan cave.

“Western Pennsylvania is home to the greatest sports fans in the country,” says Christopher Cotugno, Vice President and General Manager of KDKA-TV, “but there are no shows dedicated to Pittsburgh fans and Pittsburgh’s unique sports culture; and none break the boundaries of the traditional sports/talk formula. JP Roofing Fan N’ation has something for everyone, and is like nothing the Pittsburgh market has ever seen. Frankly, it is what Pittsburgh sports fans deserve and is long overdue.”

JP Roofing Fan N’ation offers much more to viewers and will not only feature Pirates, Pens and Steelers fans, but it will also highlight Pittsburgh-area high school and college sports. Hoops, wrestling, golf, axe-throwing, curling, and flip cup – if there’s a competition that Pittsburgh fans love, you’ll find it on JP Roofing Fan N’ation.

JP Roofing Fan Nation will be hosted by KDKA-TV sports anchor Rich Walsh and TV Personality, Daisy Jade.

For more information:

Tina Veon

412.575.3208

tveon@kdka.com