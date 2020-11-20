Hey, 412 Fanatics…Check out what’s coming up this SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade!
Actor/Comedian Billy Gardell is droppin’ in on our show!
Take a game-winning drive behind the wheel of this cool Steelers Helmet Mobile.
Artist Johno Prascak is giving away a print from his famous “Hall of Fame” Collection to hang in a lucky winner’s fan cave.
We check out a stellar fan cave from Imperial.
Learn more about “Downtown Renown”, the art installation showcasing the inspirational stories of 14 Pittsburgh athletes!
More laughs with Comedian Ray Z.
And – what is Pomp doing in this *Tattoo* studio?
Tune in SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21 at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. You can also watch an encore episode later that evening at 9:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!
