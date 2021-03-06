CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:412 Fanatics, 412 for life, Bastard Bearded Irishmen, daisy jade, Fan Cave, Fan N'ATion, FNAT, Humane Animal Rescue, KDKA, Kurt Angle, Little Earth Productions, Pirates Fan Cave, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Fans, Pittsburgh's CW, rich walsh, Sarah Miller, Scott Wolf, sports fans, St Patty's Day, Steelers, Wyld Child Tattoo, Zach Banner

Check out what’s coming up this SATURDAY, MARCH 6 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade:

READ MORE: PEOPLE AND THE CW NETWORK TEAM UP FOR TWO ROYAL PRIMETIME SPECIALS

-A Pirates fan cave (or Fan-seum!) you’d pay money to see

-Jaggin’ around with Steeler’s offensive tackle, Zach Banner

-Where Yinz Been with 412 Legend Kurt Angle

-Steelers superfan Scott Wolfe’s fan cave in Michigan and his sick sleeve tattoo, by Ink Master contestant Sarah Miller from Wyld Child Tattoo

READ MORE: THE CW NETWORK ACQUIRES FOUR SCRIPTED SERIES FOR BROADCAST

-Furry Fashion Show from Little Earth Productions and Humane Animal Rescue

-Bastard Bearded Irishmen sham-rocking St Patty’s Day

Saturday at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. Or watch an encore episode at 9:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!

Follow us for more show updates:

MORE NEWS: Crisis on Infinite Earths airs encore episodes week of April 7!