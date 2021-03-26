Check out what’s coming up this SATURDAY, MARCH 27 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade:

-Teeing it up in the 412: Daisy and Rich take on a Topgolf Pro and Joe from JP Roofing

-Blue-and-White (Penn State) Fan Cave: Ryan Garlock

-Super Sauce: Bigham Tavern’s new Fan N’ation wing sauce

-Showing off Steel City Parkour

-Pittsburgh Fan Cave: Dave Centennial

-Master’s Sunday Sipper recipe: Tipsy Palmer cocktail

-Meet Fan N’ation’s Robo-Mascot, SPOT

-Time to raise the Jolly Roger with Pirates Fan Group, Renegades of the Rotunda

Saturday at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. Or watch an encore episode at 11 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!

