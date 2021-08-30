The CW announced that The Flash‘s eighth season will kick off Nov. 16 with a five-part special titled “Armageddon”.

“A powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.”

This special will feature a cavalcade of super-powered guest appearances. Among the heroes and villains joining Team Flash: Javicia Leslie’s Batwoman, Brandon Routh’s The Atom, Cress Williams’ Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh’s Sentinel, Kat McNamara’s Mia Queen and Osric Chau’s Ryan Choi. Additionally, Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough are set to reprise their respective adversarial roles of Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash and Damien Darhk.