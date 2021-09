Subject: November & December Scheduling Updates

Please note the following scheduling items:

To recap:

Tuesday, November 2

8-9p DC’s STARGIRL (season finale)

9-10p SUPERGIRL

Thursday, November 25

8-9p WALKER (r)

9-10p LEGACIES (r)

Friday, November 26

8-9p PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (r)

9-10p NANCY DREW (r)

Saturday, November 27

8-8:30p WHOSE LINE IS IT ANWAY? (r)

8:30-9p WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (r)

9-9:30p WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (r)

9:30-10p WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (r)

Sunday, November 28

8-9p LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE (r)

9-10p KILLER CAMP (r)

Monday, November 29

8-9p ALL AMERICAN (r)

9-10p 4400

Wednesday, December 1

8-9p DC’s LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (r)

9-10p BATWOMAN (r)

