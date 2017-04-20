Win a Sandcastle VIP Prize Pack!

It’s time to get out of school, and into the pool! Pittsburgh’s CW is giving away a SANDCASTLE VIP PRIZE PACK, which includes a family four pack of tickets and four meal vouchers!

How to Win the SANDCASTLE VIP PRIZE PACK:

Watch ‘FAMILY FEUD’ weeknights at 7 & 7:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW the week of April 24-28, 2017 Listen for Chelsea from the Pittsburgh’s CW Green Team to give you the daily SANDCASTLE VIP CODE WORD Come back to this post for the contest link and enter the code word!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER TO WIN! (Link coming soon!)

Good Luck!

FOR MORE INFO ON SANDCASTLE WATER PARK, VISIT THEIR WEBSITE HERE!