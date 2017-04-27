Win a Summer 6 Pack of Concert Tickets at KeyBank Pavilion!

April 27, 2017 2:56 PM
Filed Under: KeyBank Pavilion, Pittsburgh's CW, Summer 6 pack, Summer concerts

HEY PITTSBURGH – HOW WOULD YOU LIKE TO WIN TWO TICKETS TO EACH ONE OF THESE SUMMER CONCERTS AT KEYBANK PAVILION:

Zac Brown Band  – (6/11)

Sam Hunt with Maren Morris – (6/17)

OneRepublic with Fitz and The Tantrums– (7/18)

Incubus with Jimmy Eat World – (7/26)

Kings of Leon –  (8/18)

Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows – (9/12)

All shows are Part of the Bordas & Bordas concert series.

 

How to Win the SUMMER 6 PACK:

  1. Watch ‘FAMILY FEUD’ weeknights at 7 & 7:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW the week of MAY 1-5, 2017
  2. Listen for the Pittsburgh’s CW Green Team to give you the daily SUMMER 6 PACK CODE WORD
  3. Come back to this post for the contest link and enter the code word!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER TO WIN!  (Link coming soon!)

THE PITTSBURGH’S CW & KEY BANK PAVILLION’S “SUMMER 6 PACK” HAS SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE AND ONLY PITTSBURGH’S CW CAN OFFER A DEAL THIS BIG!

Good Luck!

 

